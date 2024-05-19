Five-layer security around counting centre, says DEO

Tirupati : Tirupati Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that five-layer security will be provided around the counting centre and Section-144 is already in vogue in the district.

He made a surprise inspection of the strong rooms located at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Saturday and said that there should be no doubts on the security of EVMs as they were placed under CC camera surveillance in a more transparent manner and foolproof security.

The DEO made intense observations at the strong rooms where the counting will also be held on June 4 and made various suggestions on barricading and other aspects. He directed the police staff to be more vigilant in discharging their duties. There should be regular monitoring of CC cameras. Returning officers should allot duties to sufficient number of staff at the strong rooms.



Pravin Kumar told the media that as part of the five-layer security, State civil police will be at 200 metres distance and followed by state armed forces at 100 metres. At the strong rooms, central armed police forces will be at security duties. In addition, security has been provided at the main entrance of SPMVV and on both sides of the road leading to the campus. Anybody will be allowed into the campus on production of valid proofs.



He said that at the strong room limits, six guard points were set up and there will be round-the-clock monitoring. In all, about 160 police personnel are in security duties at the strong rooms. Also, a three-layer barricading is also provided at the strong room and 96 CC cameras were installed around the four corners. The contesting candidates and political parties representatives can monitor the visuals at any time.



DEO Kumar said that after the new SP takes charge a review will be carried out on the continuance of Section-144 and other security aspects to take appropriate measures. He said that people and media should show restraint in reacting to any untoward incident.



Any doubts can be clarified by contacting the DEO or the district SP. Additional SP Srinivasa Rao, DRO Penchala Kishore, Chandragiri constituency Returning Officer Nishanth Reddy and other officials were present.

