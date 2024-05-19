Live
Rajamahendravaram: Decomposing paddy straw in waste decomposer demonstrated
Rajamahendravaram : Regional Agricultural Research Station Marteru Principal Scientist Dr CH Srinivas (Department of Soils) suggested to the farmers that after harvesting the rice crop, instead of burning the straw it should be decomposed in the field through the waste decomposer to increase the organic matter.
College of Agriculture of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University of Rajamahendravaram on Saturday organised soil sample collection, a field visit, and a demonstration programme on decomposing paddy straw in waste decomposer in Kovvur mandal Dommeru village as part of the National Service Scheme planning.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Srinivas said that manure, vegetable waste, agricultural waste, dry sticks, and bark can be decomposed rapidly using a decomposer. The compost from it can be used as soil fertiliser.
Gardeners in urban areas can use a waste decomposer as a simple garden input. It helps in supplying nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash as nutrients to the soil. Villagers and fourth-year students of Agriculture College participated in this program. NSS Officers Dr K Dakshina Murthy, Dr Ch Sunitha, Agriculture College Professors Dr T Usharani, and Dr D Sekhar were present.