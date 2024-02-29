Yarlagadda Venkata Rao participates in unveiling of statue at Sri Annapurna Temple

The Sri Annapurna Sametha Kashi Vishwanadha Swamivari TempleCommittee in Gannavaram Constituency organized a special event today, on 29th February 2024, to celebrate the installation of new statues and structures at the temple. The event, known as the Sri Annapurna Devi Statue, Dhwajastamba, Chandishwari, Navagraha, and Shikhara Pratishtha Mahotsava, was attended by TDP-Jana Sena Joint MLA Candidate Sri Yarlagadda Venkatarao Garu.

During the event, special pujas were performed to bless the people with peace and prosperity. The temple committee also presented a donation of Rs.25000/- to the attendees, wishing for their social and economic development.

Local TDP leaders such as Devineni Satyanarayana, Cherukuri Hema Sundara Rao, and Moturi Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present at the event. The gathering also included various other political figures and members of the community.

The event was a symbol of unity and peace, as people from different backgrounds came together to celebrate the traditions and culture of the temple. Overall, it was a significant and auspicious occasion for all those involved.























