"Yarlagadda Venkatarao Files Nomination as TDP Candidate in Gannavaram Constituency"

Gannavaram: Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the candidate of TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance in the Gannavaram constituency, officially filed his nomination on Thursday morning. Accompanied by supporters, Venkatarao handed over two sets of nomination papers to Election Officer Gitanjali Sharma at the Gannavaram Constituency Election Office.

Parimi Ajay Kumar and Kolla Anand were among those who signed the nomination papers in support of Venkatarao. Additionally, Venkatarao's wife, Gnaneshwari, filed nomination as a dummy candidate on his behalf. She submitted a set of nomination papers to the Election Officer as well.

Addressing the media, Yarlagadda expressed his confidence in the Kutami alliance leaders succeeding in Gannavaram with the support of activists. He also stated his belief that the majority of YCP ranks in Gannavaram, as well as neutrals who desire the development of the constituency, will vote for him and ensure victory.

Furthermore, NDA leaders and activists are scheduled to file another set of nominations on the 25th of this month at 11 am, amidst a gathering of supporters and well-wishers.