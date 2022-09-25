Yechury slams pro-corporate policies of Modi govt

Vijayawada: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed concern over the price rise and increasing unemployment in the country. He alleged the BJP government under Narendra Modi is ignoring the development of the country and selling the public sector enterprises and natural resources to big corporate groups. He addressed a public meeting at Gymkhana grounds on Saturday.

The CPM state unit organised a public meeting as part of the 'Desa Rakshana Bheri' programme. Addressing on the meeting, Yechury said India can be saved by dethroning Narendra Modi from the post. The BJP government had waived Rs 11 lakh crore loans and gave concession of Rs 2 lakh crore to the entrepreneurs, he said and added that public money that was saved in the banks was used for the loan waiver.

He alleged the BJP government is not taking action against the bank loan defaulters. The country will progress if the money is collected from the defaulters. He said the Union government had given subsidy of Rs 80,000 crore to a mining company and not spent even Rs 73,000 crore for MNREGS.

The CPM general secretary expressed concern over the increasing attacks on Minorities, Dalits, Christians and other weaker sections since the BJP came to power in 2014. "The BJP government is creating panic among the opposition parties and the civil society organisations who question the misrule of the government. The BJP government is conducting raids misusing government agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI on opposition parties and putting the pressure on them to join the BJP," he alleged.

He said the BJP government had formed the governments by engineering defections despite its defeat in polls in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra and called upon all democratic and secular forces must be united to defeat the BJP.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, state secretariat member Chigurupati Baburao, party central committee member MA Gafoor and others spoke on the occasion.