Yemmiganur residents face acute drinking water scarcity

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): The residents of SMT Colony in Yemmiganur allege that the civic department officials failed to cater to the drinking water problems.

During every summer season, the residents have to struggle to get a pot of water. Despite taking the issue to the notice of the officials concerned on several occasions, the officials failed to solve the problem, they complain.

The residents demand that the officials of the civic department supply drinking water till the end of the summer season.

One Banala Pal Raj, a resident of Muneppa Nagar, told The Hans India that a pond is just a few yards away from SMT Colony. Some years ago the civic department has laid pipelines to supply drinking water to the residents. At that time the water was sufficient to the residents, said Pal Raj.

But, as years passed by, the population has drastically increased. The pipeline which was laid earlier is now unable to cater to the present needs. During every summer season, the residents face acute drinking water problem.

The residents here live in harmony throughout and they face a stiff competition to fetch a pot of water during summer.

Pal Raj urged the officials concerned to at least increase the number of tankers so that the residents do not face the problems.

Another resident said that they not only face water scarcity at SMT Colony, but similar situation prevails at Machani Somappa, Muneppa Nagar and other colonies.

On several occasions, the issue was taken to the notice of the municipal officials. But the problem remains unsolved. The locals seek immediate measures to improve drinking water supply to the village.