Yes, it'll be Kurukshetra…We’re Pandavas: Pawan

Avanigadda: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he fully agrees with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that the ensuing elections would be a war of Kurukshetra. But he said the TDP-Jana Sena alliance represents the Pandavas, while the YSRCP are the Kauravas in this battle.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Avanigadda during his fourth phase of Varahi Yatra on Sunday, Pawan said he was part of the NDA and could have gone to the polls with the BJP. But he felt that because of a mistake committed last time votes got divided and the state has been ruined by the government of the day. It would take at least ten years for the next government to put the economy on track and to take the state on path of progress. The JSP chief said if he goes with the BJP in the state, Jana Sena might not get the seats it deserves. Hence, he had decided to go with the TDP. Not just that, he said, the TDP and Jana Sena have a clear understanding on what to do once in power and this time there will be no differences between the two parties. “I believe in practical politics,” he added.

Referring to the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan said that an experienced person has been arrested but he was confident that Naidu would come out clean. He said the YSRCP puts anyone in jail if they are questioned. “They are threatening to file cases against me also. But they should know, I follow the path shown by Bhagat Singh.” He said: “Jagan says why not 175? But people are asking why 175. They feel 15 max is enough.”

Pawan said the combination of cycle and glass would be very powerful as the cycle is always on the ground and can take people wherever they want while the glass quenches the thirst of the people. On the other hand, fan is always at a high place and has become a tool for suicides, he added.



