Yet another demand surfaces in AP, TDP seeks Mantralayam constituency to be merged in Karnataka

The Mantralayam Constituency TDP P Tikkareddy alleged that the Chief Minister is confusing people in the name of capitals.

The Mantralayam Constituency TDP P Tikkareddy alleged that the Chief Minister is confusing people in the name of capitals. He spoke at a press conference in his hometown and said that people are embarrassed with three capitals. The Kurnool Parliament was once in Karnataka and linguistically added the area in the Bellary district to join the AP. He said that it would take 22 hours to go to Visakhapatnam. He said that Jagan who is incapable to govern the state is dividing the state in the name of the capital.

While the tenders were given to RDS right canal and Vedavati by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP era, the current Chief Minister Jagan has cancelled. "Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruling the state like a monarch, " Tikkareddy asserted.

In 1956, they demanded that their territory be located in the Adoni taluk of Bellary district, now in the state of Karnataka. They have a Karnatic tradition throughout their area. He demanded to merge the Mantralayam constituency in Karnataka. We would launch a protest along with all parties for the cause.

