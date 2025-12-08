415 elected unopposed; 5 villages get zero valid nominations

Hyderabad: As many as 415 sarpanches have been elected unanimously, while five villages recorded no valid nominations in the second phase of sarpanch elections.

A total of 13,128 candidates, including those elected unopposed, remain in the fray for 3,911 sarpanch posts in Phase-2 polling scheduled for December 14. According to data released by the State Election Commission (SEC), 7,484 candidates withdrew their nominations in this phase.

In ward elections, 8,304 ward members were elected unanimously out of the 38,322 ward seats notified. After withdrawals, 78,158 candidates remain in the contest.

The SEC noted that 107 ward offices received no valid nominations.

The Commission also stated that 7,584 candidates withdrew from the sarpanch contest, while 10,427 candidates withdrew from ward member elections.

In the first phase, 395 sarpanches were elected unanimously, and five villages saw no nominations filed. Similarly, 9,331 ward offices were filled unopposed.

Polling for Phase-1 will be held on December 11 with counting from 2 pm. Polling for Phase-2 is on December 14, and for Phase-3, the last date for withdrawal is December 9.