Yet to receive suspension order: AB Venkateswara Rao

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Printing and Stationery AB Venkateswara Rao said here on Wednesday that he is yet to receive the suspension orders from the government and he too had seen in the media.

Admitting that there was an ACB case against him, he said the charge sheet was not yet filed.

He wondered how he could he influence people when the trial did not commence.

Some useless advisers might have given such stupid advice.

'How could the government suspend me on the same ground after the high court struck it down.'

He recalled that charge sheets were filed against chief minister Jagan in 12 CBI cases and six ED cases.

Moreover charge sheets were filed against IAS officer Srilakshmi and the same rules should be applicable to her also.

The senior IPS officer challenged the report submitted by the ACB and said that he would prove it is wrong.

How could they file a corruption case when there was not a single rupee transaction.

He reiterated that some vested interests targeted him because he stopped them from committing heinous crimes.

He said that he would continue the legal battle.