Yoga Day observed in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: International Yoga Day was observed in several parts of the district. Government officials, students and others took part in the programme.

Ganapathi Rao, district revenue officer said that yoga will be great medicine to improve health in all aspects and one should practise yoga regularly for goodness.

On Wednesday, he launched the programme at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium and said that yoga is a boon to your health, her added.

The Centurion University, MVGR College of engineering also organised yoga camps and the Guru’s explained the importance of the wonderful practise for betterment of lives.