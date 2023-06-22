Live
- KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
- Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri
- Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
- Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
- Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy
- Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students
- Yadagirigutta: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme extended to another 2,043 temples
- Government braces for heatwave conditions, rolls out slew of measures across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations
- US Consulate empowers Telugu journalists in climate change reporting
Yoga Day observed in Vizianagaram
Highlights
International Yoga Day was observed in several parts of the district. Government officials, students and others took part in the programme
Vizianagaram: International Yoga Day was observed in several parts of the district. Government officials, students and others took part in the programme.
Ganapathi Rao, district revenue officer said that yoga will be great medicine to improve health in all aspects and one should practise yoga regularly for goodness.
On Wednesday, he launched the programme at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium and said that yoga is a boon to your health, her added.
The Centurion University, MVGR College of engineering also organised yoga camps and the Guru’s explained the importance of the wonderful practise for betterment of lives.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS