Yoga ensures good health for all, says Collector

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr B R Ambedkar emphasised that yoga should be an integral part of everyone’s life and is essential for maintaining good health. He was speaking at a grand event organised at the Rajiv Stadium in Vizianagaram, marking the International Yoga Day, where over 5,000 yoga practitioners participated in mass yoga demonstrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector noted that as part of the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ campaign, several programmes were organised across the district with the active participation of public representatives, to whom he expressed his heartfelt thanks. He also appreciated the efforts of officials and the people who contributed to the success of the initiative.

The Collector stated that 31,000 participants from Vizianagaram district were sent to Visakhapatnam to participate in large-scale yoga events held there, and he extended his gratitude to all those who attended.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga programmes were conducted at 5,775 venues across the district, reaching nearly 900,000 yoga practitioners, he added.

As part of the Yogandhra initiative, special yoga events were organised at various spiritual and tourist destinations like Ramanarayanam, Chintapalli Beach, Ramatheertham temple and Tadipudi Reservoir

A special ‘Thematic Yoga’ programme was also conducted in S Kota involving 7,000 MGNREGS workers, highlighting the widespread outreach of the campaign.

In addition, yoga rallies and various competitions were organised for youth and students throughout the district.

The Collector stressed that yoga should not be limited to a one-month event, but must become a lifelong practice.

Coinciding with the International Yoga Day, this month’s Swachh Andhra – Swarnandhra programme (held on the third Saturday of every month) was themed around yoga. Participants took a pledge to dedicate time daily toyoga for personal well-being and the development of a healthy Andhra Pradesh.