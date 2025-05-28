Yoga for all: Kurnool hosts mega rally under Yogandhra campaign

Kurnool: Yoga plays a vital role in promoting good health, stated Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Babu during a massive rally on Tuesday. The event, part of the state-wide Yogandhra Campaign, began at Kurnool Outdoor Stadium and concluded at Kondareddy Buruju.

Commissioner Ravindra Babu said the Government of Andhra Pradesh launched this initiative to bring yoga into everyday life. As part of the lead-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, a record-setting mass yoga event is being planned at the Visakhapatnam beachfront, where five lakh people are expected to perform yoga in the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

The campaign aims to reach two crore citizens across rural and urban Andhra Pradesh. A curtain-raiser event was held on May 21, marking the start of a month-long yoga awareness drive. Activities have since begun in Kurnool, engaging people from all walks of life, including children, senior citizens, traders, and employees.

Yoga instructors have begun training Master Trainers district-wide. A five-day structured program began Tuesday, preparing these trainers to lead yoga sessions across mandals and municipal wards starting June 2.

The Commissioner urged public participation in the campaign, calling yoga India’s priceless gift to the world. He highlighted its global recognition and the establishment of June 21 as International Yoga Day. Regular yoga practice, he added, enhances overall well-being.

The rally witnessed active participation from DSO Raja Raghuveer, SETCO CEO Dr. Venugopal, DSDO Bhupathi Rao, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, State Yoga Association Secretary Avinash Shetty, Fisheries AD Ranganath Babu, district officials, and the general public.