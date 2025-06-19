Yoga session held at DTC office

Anantapur: As part of International Yoga Day 2025 celebrations, ‘Yogandhra-2025’ programme was successfully held at the premises of the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s Office in Anantapur.

The event was organised following the directions of District Collector and led by M Veerendra, Deputy Transport Commissioner, with expert training and guidance provided by master trainer Dr Ramakrishna Reddy.

A Yoga demonstration was skilfully performed by Kumari Ramya from the Yoga Concessions Trust (YCT), Nandyal. The event witnessed active participation from officials and staff and also automobile vehicle dealers, driving school students, and staff of pollution testing centers.