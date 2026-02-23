Young cyclists take spotlight

Vijayawada: The NTR District-level cycling selections for the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) League witnessed an overwhelming response from Under-18 students. The trials were held on Sunday at the bypass road in Nunna of Vijayawada Rural mandal to select district teams for the upcoming State-level competitions.

The event was organised under the supervision of NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar, and conducted by District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Kakarla Koteswara Rao in association with the Combined Krishna District Cycling Association and the School Games Federation of NTR District. Nunna Rural Police Station SI R Madhu Sri, Ajith Singh Nagar Traffic SI J Krishna, DSDO Koteswara Rao, Cycling Association District Secretary K Suguna Rao, SAAP Cycling Coach K Kanaka Rao, and SGF District Secretary T Srilatha flagged off the races. Young cyclists participated enthusiastically in both individual time-trial and mass-start events for boys and girls. Winners were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals by Nunna Rural Inspector P Krishna Mohan, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Mohan highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, leadership, and character among students.

Sub-Inspectors Bhukya Soni and R Madhushree noted that students excelling in sports alongside academics are eligible for special reservations in higher education and employment. DSDO Koteswara Rao stated that the selected cyclists will represent NTR district at the SHAP League State-level cycling competitions, scheduled to be held at the same venue on February 28 and March 1.

NTR District Teams:

Under-18 Boys Individual Time Trial:D Amar Kumar; K Shiva Mahesh; Dhanush Kumar; D Dhruv, Mass Start: P Yashwan Kumar; G Siddu; Hemanth Sai; K Naga Harsha.

Under-18 Girls Individual Time Trial:Simran; P Snehalatha, Mass Start: Harika; P Sneha.

Nunna Rural SI Madhu Sri, Traffic SI J Krishna, DSDO Koteswara Rao, Krishna District Cycling Association Secretary K Suguna Rao, SAAP Cycling Coach K Kanaka Rao, and others flagging off the SAAP League cycling NTR district selection trials at Nunna near Vijayawada on Sunday