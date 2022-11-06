Young man held for deceiving a girl under pretext of marriage in East Godavari

The police have arrested a man named Kondru Prem Kumar from Pata Tungapadu in Rajanagaram mandal in East Godavari on the charge of cheating a young woman.



According to the details furnished by urban CI Ravi Kumar, while the young woman from Vadapally in the mandal was working in a garment shop in Rajamahendravaram, Premkumar was working in a nearby studio. The duo who got in contact fallen in love.

Prem Kumar promised her of marrying her and mahe her fulfill her deeds and deceived her by denying marriage.

However, with the complaint filed by the victim, Prem kumar was arrested and sent to remand.