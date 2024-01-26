Live
Young voters have vital role to ending Jagan rule: Lokesh
Urges eligible young men and women to enrol as voters and choose a govt that fulfils their aspirations
Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh emphasised that the vote is the only weapon available to all people to uphold democracy in the state. On National Voter’s Day, he urged young voters to play a crucial role in ending the autocratic rule of YSRCP by exercising their right to vote.
In a statement on Thursday, Lokesh encouraged eligible young men and women to register voluntarily and choose a government that fulfils youth’s aspirations under the leadership of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He stressed that voting for TDP-Jana Sena is vital for creating employment opportunities, establishing new industries, and ensuring better welfare and increased wealth. The TDP leader affirmed that comprehensive development and government job opportunities are achievable only under TDP, urging everyone's participation in forming a people's government led by Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasised the significance of voting, stating that the future of the people depends on their vote, and called for cooperation with the authorities in ensuring transparent and peaceful general elections.