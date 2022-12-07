Young woman gets struck between train and platform in Duvvada station, rescued

A horrifying incident took place at Duvvada railway station near Visakhapatnam wherein a young woman got stuck while getting off the train at Duvvada station. A young woman studying MCA in Vigyan College boarded a passenger train going from Guntur to Rayagada at Annavaram.

As the train stopped at Duvvada station she tried to get off and in the rush, she slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform. Everyone was shocked as the young woman screamed in fear.

The railway staff immediately responded and took measures to save the young woman. Railway staff immediately stopped the train and rescued the girl. The student, whose waist was stuck screamed in fear of death. In the end, she was taken out and rushed to KIMS Hospital. Her health condition remains to be seen. Locals praised the railway staff for saving the young woman.