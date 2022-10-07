Young woman's family attacks man's house for marrying her in Tirupati

In a shocking incident took place in Buchinaidupalli of Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati where a family members of a young woman destroyed the house of a man who married their daughter over love.



Going into the details, Dr. Sushma and Vamsi Krishna who were in a relationship got married two months ago. However, as the girl's family, who did not like marriage were in anger.

Against this backdrop, the young woman's family completely destroyed the boy's house in anger and took the young woman forcibly away from there.

After receiving information about the incident, the police have registered a case and are investigating.