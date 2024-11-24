Youth Commits Suicide in Srikalahasti

Srikalahasti : A tragic event unfolded early today as an unidentified youth committed suicide aboard a running RTC Palle Velugu bus, raising serious concerns among the local community. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 AM when the youth boarded the bus near Anjimedu in Yerpedu mandal.

At that time, the bus was carrying only four passengers. Reports indicate that the young man, seated at the back of the bus, hanged himself using a rope fashioned like a bedsheet from a top bar of the vehicle. Fellow passengers were left in shock as they witnessed the harrowing scene at Gutthivari Palli.

Upon realizing the grave situation, the bus conductor and driver promptly halted the vehicle and notified the Renigunta police. Authorities arrived swiftly on the scene, where they initiated an investigation and registered a case. The body of the deceased has since been transported to a local hospital for a postmortem examination.

Investigators are currently working to uncover the identity of the youth and the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident. The community remains in a state of shock as they grapple with the implications of this tragic event.