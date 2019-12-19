Youth died in bike accident in Kadapa district

Kadapa: In an incident, a young man has died in a bike accident that happened near Thirunampalli village at Penagaluru Mandal in YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Going into details, Prasad (21), who returned to Thirunampalli from Kuwait over the death of his father P Penchalaiah on the 6th of this month. On Wednesday, as part of the tenth-day arrangements, Prasad along with his other two family members went out to bring items for the function. While they were on the way, a vehicle belongs to a private school (AP4TU8337) was also on the same route moving towards Bestapalli from Penagaluru.

At a turning near Kambalakunta, the two vehicles collided with each other. With the impact of the collision, the bike got completely destroyed. Where Prasad sustained severe injuries, and the other two suffered minor injuries.

The victims were rushed to the Rajampet government hospital in 108 ambulance service. As the condition was critical, he was referred to Tirupati. While on the way, Prasad died near Koduru. With this, the body was returned back to Rajampet hospital. On receiving the complaint from deceased's brother, the police registered a case and investigating further.