  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Youth exhorted to encourage handlooms

Youth exhorted to encourage handlooms
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Services and Commissioner of Archaeology department Vani Mohan said here on Thursday that a...

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Services and Commissioner of Archaeology department Vani Mohan said here on Thursday that a sizable number of people are eking out living through handlooms after agriculture and it is high time the handloom is protected and promoted.

During her visit to the handloom exhibition at the Indoor Stadium of Maris Stella College, Vani Mohan expressed concern over the vanishing of some ancient arts and people should encourage handlooms which reflected the artful skills of the handloom artistes.

The principal secretary expressed happiness over the conduct of the handloom exhibition jointly by the Handloom and Textile department and APCO. She said that a number of attractive handloom products are available for the youth also. She appealed to people to wear the handloom dress at least once a week in order to encourage the sector.

APCO general manager Tanuja Rani, Marketing officer Venkata Ramana and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X