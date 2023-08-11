Youth exhorted to encourage handlooms

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Services and Commissioner of Archaeology department Vani Mohan said here on Thursday that a sizable number of people are eking out living through handlooms after agriculture and it is high time the handloom is protected and promoted.

During her visit to the handloom exhibition at the Indoor Stadium of Maris Stella College, Vani Mohan expressed concern over the vanishing of some ancient arts and people should encourage handlooms which reflected the artful skills of the handloom artistes.

The principal secretary expressed happiness over the conduct of the handloom exhibition jointly by the Handloom and Textile department and APCO. She said that a number of attractive handloom products are available for the youth also. She appealed to people to wear the handloom dress at least once a week in order to encourage the sector.

APCO general manager Tanuja Rani, Marketing officer Venkata Ramana and others were present.