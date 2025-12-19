Youth festival inaugurated

Guntur: State Youth Welfare Commissioner S Bharani said that the core objective of State-level youth festival ‘Yuva 2025’ is to provide proper platforms for youth to showcase their talent and to guide those who aspire to shape a better future. She inaugurated the festival organised by the Department of Youth Services, Government of Andhra Pradesh at KL University on Thursday. As part of Yuva 2025, a wide range of competitions are being conducted, including folk dances, folk songs, classical dance, classical music, theatre, painting, poetry, short story writing, elocution, quiz and photography.

In addition to these, innovative initiatives such as Youth-Con, Youth Changemaker Talks, and Yuva Sankalpa have been introduced this year. Bharani said that the “Global Diaspora Connect” programme has been designed to link Telugu achievers across the world with the youth of the state, providing them with international-level mentorship.

Representative of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Anastya Ilushina said it was a great honour for her to participate in the programme and thanked the state government and organisers for the invitation. KL University Registrar Dr K Subba Rao, director of Student Activities Centre Dr Sai Vijay, deputy director of Youth Welfare Prasad, experts from various fields, and other officials were present at the programme.