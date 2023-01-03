Youth festival 'Padma Tarang' to begin at SPMVV today

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati is all set to host the 36th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival from January 3 to 7. This is the third time the University is hosting this prestigious colourful event that showcases the young talent in the southern region of the country. It will be organised in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

The five-day event has been named as 'Padma Tarang' to resemble the name of the University. The objective of the festival is to promote national integration, communal harmony and to inspire the youth by identifying their talent. Disclosing the details of the festival to media on Monday, the Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that so far, 700 students have registered to participate while the number will go up with the spot registrations.

The University authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. The V-C said that all the participants will be provided accommodation at the newly built hostel block 'Sabari' in the campus. About 18 universities from South India will take part in the event while 49 participants from SPMVV will be participating.

Prof Jamuna said the competitions will be held in 27 events under five categories – Music, Dance, Literary Events, Theatre and Fine Arts.

The events will be held in five venues within the campus. Apart from the main venue Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, different events will be held at Open auditorium, Dhruti auditorium, Seminar Hall and MVB - Engineering College.

Before the inaugural function to be held on Tuesday evening, a mega cultural rally will be held from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm in which all the participants will take part. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, AIU Joint Secretary Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon will take part. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy and noted playback singer and actress SP Sailaja will also participate as special invitees.

The V-C said that Dean, School of Social Sciences Prof K Anuradha and Prof T Tripura Sundari will be the Chief Coordinating Officers of the festival while Dr RNS Saileswari is the organising secretary. Prof BN Neelima will be the Media convenor.