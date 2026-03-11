Youth Parliament tomorrow

Ongole: QIS College of Engineering and Technology (QISCET), Ongole, is set to host the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament on March 12, organised jointly by the college’s NSS Unit and MyBharat, under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced QISCET Chairman Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and Executive Vice-Chairperson Dr Nidamanuri Sri Gayatri Devi.

The event poster was unveiled by Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy at his office here on Tuesday, who emphasised the importance of youth participation in democratic discussions and parliamentary processes. He explained that the district-level event will be held at the Ramanujan Seminar Hall in the QISCET. He informed that the theme for this year’s Youth Parliament is “50 Years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian Democracy.” The authorities announced that the top 10 performers at the district-level competition will qualify for the state-level rounds.