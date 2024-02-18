Youth participate in My First Vote for CBN program in Guntakal

Youth in large numbers participated in the My First Vote for CBN program at the residence of Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy in Guntakal Constituency, ringing the bell of victory for the program. Jeevananda Reddy expressed his joy at the participation of youths who were unable to be a part of the program earlier, as they were mobilized and brought to the event in buses. He thanked each and every young participant for their support, trusting in the future promised by Babu Gari to improve their prospects under the current government.

Delete Edit

Addressing the crowd, Jeevananda Reddy noted that the support from the youth was crucial in securing a better future for the constituency. He criticized the incumbent MLA for failing to bring any new industries to Guntakal, highlighting the need for change in leadership. He urged the youth to stand up for their rights and make their voices heard through the upcoming election.











Jeevananda Reddy also commended the efforts of youth leader Sankha Rao and the youth activists of Telugu Desam Party for their dedication to the cause. The program saw participation from various members of the community, expressing their support for the initiative. Overall, the event was a success in mobilizing the youth and creating awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

