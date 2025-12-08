Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 inaugurated at Bharat Future City

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 was officially inaugurated at Bharat Future City, with State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma gracing the event as the chief guest.

Among the notable attendees were Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and State Ministers. The event also saw the presence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and DGP Shivdhar Reddy, along with distinguished guests from various national and international sectors.

The summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation, representing a significant milestone for the state in promoting global partnerships and development.