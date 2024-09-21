Youth power key to national development: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari emphasised the crucial role of youth in the nation’s development.

Speaking at the district-level event during the Youth Festival-2024 at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), she urged young people to bring change in their thinking and to actively participate in India’s development using dedication and technological skills.

She assured that the future of India is secure in the hands of its youth and encouraged them to have the determination and passion to drive social change. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to position India as a global leader. She expressed optimism that India will become the third-largest economy in the world within the next five years.

Emphasising the importance of empowering women, who constitute more than 50% of the population, she pointed out that many women in India suffer from health issues like anaemia.

District Collector P Prasanthi stated that youth can succeed only by developing good leadership qualities. She mentioned the need to utilise technology responsibly as a major responsibility. The Collector encouraged the youth to combine innovative thinking with creativity to pursue new inventions.

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor K Srinivas Rao stressed the necessity of youth leadership for the country’s progress. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary urged young people to work towards preserving cultural traditions for future generations. He encouraged them to learn about local landmarks such as the Damerla Ramarao Art Gallery, Rollabanda Subbarao Museum, and Gowthami Library, to ensure their significance is shared with future generations.

At the district-level Youth Festival, 1,369 representatives from four divisions participated.

Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balarama Krishna, Youth Services Department Commissioner K Sarada Devi and Kakinada SETRAJ CEO KSV Kasi Visweswara Rao were also present.