Youth told to be disciplined, focused

Vizianagaram: MLA of Parvathipuram B Vijay Chandra emphasised that the youth must choose the right path, build up their career and contribute to the nation’s development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mr Andhra Bodybuilding Championship, organised by Krypton Gym here, he highlighted the intense dedication required for bodybuilding compared to other sports. He noted that building and maintaining a well-sculpted physique demands rigorous training, discipline, and proper nutrition. The MLA urged youngsters, especially those aged 21 to 26, to have a clear vision of their future.

Expressing concern over many youngsters straying into the wrong path, he advised them to stay disciplined and focused. He praised bodybuilders for their dedication and encouraged them to contribute positively to society. Vijay Chandra congratulated the organisers and lauded Parvathipuram for its strong sporting spirit. He promised government support to host Mr India competitions in the future and later presented awards to the winners. TDP leaders and party members were also present at the event.