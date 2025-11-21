Youth told to emulate Swami Vivekananda

Anantapur: District Youth Festival was held at STSN Government Degree College here on Thursday, organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh Department of Youth Services, Anset Sri Sathya Sai District, and Essar Educational Society.

Chief guests - Revenue Inspector SP Vijay Kumar, Principal Dr S Smitha, President’s Award winners Bisati Jeevan Kumar and K Jaya Maruthi, Essar founders Sunkara Ramesh and C Srinivasulu, and NSS Officer Yasin Peer - paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda and inaugurated the event.

Addressing the gathering, the guests urged youth to emulate Swami Vivekananda, fulfil their responsibilities, and contribute to building a developed India. With the country having the world’s largest youth population, they stressed that the nation’s future rests on today’s youth. They highlighted various welfare schemes of the government for youth development and encouraged participants to excel at State and national levels, treating both victory and defeat as part of the journey.

Competitions in folk dance, folk songs, story writing, essay writing, elocution, painting, and science fair were conducted. Winners included A Mahida (elocution), S Muskan (drawing), B Usman Ghani (poetry), and Reddy Srija (story writing). Prizes and certificates were distributed by the guests.