Youths join in Jana Sena in Kanaka Mahalakshmi Gudi area
In a recent event held in the 38th Ward Kanaka Mahalakshmi Gudi area, women and youths joined the Janasena Party, eager to show their support for the party. Vamsikrishna warmly greeted the new members, who were seen proudly wearing Janasena scarves.
Among those who joined the party were Jawwadi Rajyalakshmi, P. Gowri, Jawwadi Neelima, Y. Padma, B. Dharani, B. Mahalakshmi, G. Sridevi, Virodhika Kanakaraja, G. Prabhas, G. Varun, Sandeep, Pilla Srinivas, Manda Kamalakar, Konda Gowri, Saripalli Thiru, and Sheikh Jilani, along with 50 families in total. The group expressed their admiration for the leadership of Vamsikrishna and the efforts of Dhanalakota Srikanth Garu.
The event also saw the participation of Chintaganti Shravani, Dhanalakota Madhuri, Harikrishna, and Janasena Party South Coordinator Siva Prasad Reddy. The presence of these individuals highlighted the growing support for the party in the local community.