YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy attended the CBI investigation today in YS Viveka Murder Case at Hyderabad as directed by the Telangana High Court.
It is known that Telangana High Court has already granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy and issued orders to interrogate him every Saturday from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. Avinash appeared before the CBI today as per the orders of the High Court.
The Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa YSCP MP Avinash Reddy, who is facing CBI charges as a key mastermind in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The Telangana High Court passed its judgment on May 31, 2023, granting conditional bail.
