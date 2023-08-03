YS Avinash Reddy denies Naidu's allegations on projects, says people won't believe him

YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy along with RTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy performed Bhumi Puja for Pulivendula bus stand construction works on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps for the development of RTC bus stands in the state.

Responding to the Chandrababu Naidu's allegations on the irrigation projects in Kadapa yesterday, Avinash Reddy said that the latter's words on irrigation projects are lies. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is thinking that people will believe whatever he says and opined that people are aware of the facts. He said that the credit of constructing irrigation projects goes to YS. Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Kadapa MP's words came in the wake of Chandrababu Naidu's comments in Pulivendula on Wednesday where he said YSRCP government has failed to build irrigation projects and neglected the farmers.