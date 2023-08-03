Live
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
- KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Just In
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
YS Avinash Reddy denies Naidu's allegations on projects, says people won't believe him
YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy along with RTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy performed Bhumi Puja for Pulivendula bus stand construction works on Thursday.
YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy along with RTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy performed Bhumi Puja for Pulivendula bus stand construction works on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps for the development of RTC bus stands in the state.
Responding to the Chandrababu Naidu's allegations on the irrigation projects in Kadapa yesterday, Avinash Reddy said that the latter's words on irrigation projects are lies. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is thinking that people will believe whatever he says and opined that people are aware of the facts. He said that the credit of constructing irrigation projects goes to YS. Rajasekhar Reddy.
The Kadapa MP's words came in the wake of Chandrababu Naidu's comments in Pulivendula on Wednesday where he said YSRCP government has failed to build irrigation projects and neglected the farmers.