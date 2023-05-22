  • Menu
YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, says being treated in ICU

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma's health condition is critical, doctors of Vishwa Bharati have announced.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother Lakshmamma's health condition is critical, doctors of Vishwa Bharati have announced. The doctors released the health bulletin on Monday morning and revealed that her health condition is alarming.

Lakshmamma is suffering from cardio problem along with low BP and vomiting. The doctors said that an ultrasound and MRI is to be done and asserted that she is still under the supervision of the medical team.

Meanwhile, MP Avinash Reddy has to appear before the CBI for the investigation in the Viveka case. But Avinash Reddy informed the CBI that he could not attend due to his mother's illness.

