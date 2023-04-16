YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy's PA detained in YS Viveka murder case

A crucial development has taken place in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy as the CBI, which intensified the probe detained YS Bhaskar Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy's PA Raghava Reddy. The CBI ifficials arrived at his residence in Pulivendulu early on Sunday morning and took them into custody. It seems that both of them are being shifted to Kadapa. On the other hand, CBI officials also went to YS Avinash Reddy's residence in Hyderabad.



MP YS Avinash Reddy's father Bhaskar Reddy had earlier accused that the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case is being falsified and made clear that he is ready for anything. CBI has already interrogated Bhaskar Reddy and MP Avinash Reddy several times in Viveka's murder case. Bhaskar Reddy had previously questioned why the CBI is not investigating on the letter found at the place of the murder.

The CBI has arrested Udaya Kumar Reddy the key aide of YS Avinash Reddy in the case two days ago and was remanded for fourteen days. Meanwhile, Udaya Kumar Reddy filed his bail petition in the court, which will come for hearing on Monday.