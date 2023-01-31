YS Jagan addresses at AP Global Investors meeting, invites companies to invest in AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his gratitude to all those who have invested in AP and is ready to provide any support on behalf of the government for the establishment of industries. The Global Investors Conference will be held in Visakhapatnam in the month of March. In this background, a preparatory conference was held in Delhi on Tuesday. CM Jagan addressed the investors by participating in it.



YS Jagan said that they will contribute their part to invest in AP and sought the cooperation to put AP on the global stage. He thanked PM Modi in this regard. CM Jagan informed that AP has been number one in ease of doing business for the last three years. On this occasion, he informed the investors about the favorable conditions for investment in AP. "We are number one only because of the feedback given by industrialists; AP has a long coastline and is the fastest growing in the country with a growth rate of 11.43 percent," he said adding that 11 industrial corridors being set up across the country, three were in Andhra Pradesh.

On this occasion, he informed that Visakhapatnam is going to become the executive capital in the coming days and invited investment in the capital of Visakhapatnam. He asked the investors to bring representatives of other companies along with them.