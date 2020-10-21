YS Jagan addresses at Police Martyrs Day event, announces police recruitment

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the protection of women, children and the elderly will be the first priority of the government. He commented that anyone who committed a crime should be brought to justice. Addressing at the Police Martyrs' Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday, he said it is a day to remember the police martyrs all over the country.



The chief minister YS Jagan further said that his government has brought in 18 Disha police stations across the state along with Disha Act to safeguard the women from all sort of crimes. "Andhra Pradesh has the highest priority for women and we will issue a notification in December for the recruitment of police posts and issue a schedule for the recruitment of posts in January," CM said. "We will replace 6500 posts in four phases and will pay the arrears to the police department immediately, "said Jagan.

Earlier, state DGP Gautam Sawang said, "Many policemen have been martyred. They stood as an ideal for all police. During the coronavirus, they were away from the families due to on duty. "The CM announced Rs 50 lakh for the police who died with Corona. We have taken a number of key decisions, such as a weekly off for the police and an increase in the salaries of home guards," DGP said. He asserted that Andhra Pradesh has received 27 national awards for its use of technology. The police are always ready to face challenges, " said the DGP.

On the other hand, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the government would always extend condolences to the families of the martyrs. She said that Andhra Pradesh was the only state to declare a weekly off for the police. She reminded that the emphasis was on women's empowerment by encouraging women staff and said that the girls were made aware to escape from cyber criminals. The Home Minister said that the police seva app was also brought in to lodge complaints.