YS Jagan addresses public in Proddatur, says Rs. 200 crore sanctioned for construction of houses

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is touring Kadapa district laid the foundation stone for a total of 8 development works with Rs. 515.90 crore in Proddatur. He then addressed a public meeting in Proddatur and wished the welfare should be implemented for all the people in the state. He said Rs. 320 crore cash transfer has been taken place in the state in Proddutur.

He said the court cases had settled and construction works of houses have been expedited and Rs. 200 crores has been sanctioned. YS Jagan said that as many as 22,212 house site pattas were distributed to the women. He said all the drinking water pipes in Proddutur were in a state of disrepair. He said 171 km of advanced new pipelines were being laid at a cost of Rs 119 crore for better water supply. The chief minister also mentioned that they are modernising the drainage system with Rs. 163 crore.



The chief minister as part of the three-day tour has visited Proddatur and launched development works and later will leave to the Badvel to inaugurate the new RDO office.

