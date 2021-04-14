YS Jagan and other YSRCP leaders pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita, Thaneti Vanitha, Vishwaroop, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna and others were present on the occasion.

CM YS Jagan hailed Ambedkar as a philosopher who paved the way for the development of Navbharata. "Ambedkar was the cause of the struggle for equality who provided the best constitution. On the occasion of Ambedkar's Jayanti, I pay my heartfelt tributes, " he said.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations were held across the state with tributes being paid to him on this occasion. He praised Ambedkar's services to the country. Meanwhile, Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations were held at the YSRCP office in the city. On this occasion, MP Vijayasai Reddy paid tributes to Ambedkar. The event was attended by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP MVV Satyanarayana and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy lauded Ambedkar as a great man who laid the foundations for historic development in the country. He called for the implementation of Ambedkar's ideals to eliminate inequalities in society.