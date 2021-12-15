YS Jagan announces Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia for West Godavari bus accident victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the incident in which a bus plunges into a canal in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. He extended condolences to the families of those who were bereaved in the incident. He ordered the families of the deceased to pay ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh. The District Collector was directed to take appropriate steps to ensure the better treatment for the injured.



The RTC bus was traveling from Aswararaopet to Jangareddygudem when a mishap occurred. The injured bus passengers were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police and other department officials rushed to the spot and monitored rescue operations.



As many as 47 passengers are traveling in the APSRTC bus when a mishap occurred and overspeeding could be the reason for the mishap. The bus driver also died in a ghastly accident.



Earlier, minister Perni Nani responded to the bus accident. He said the authorities have been directed to provide better treatment to the injured and asserted that those who were in critical condition would be shifted to Vijayawada or Hyderabad. He said officials were carrying out rescue operations.