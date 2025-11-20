YS Jagan appears before CBI special court in Disproportionate Assets case

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before a CBI special court today in connection with the disproportionate assets case. Arriving at Begumpet Airport from Vijayawada, he made his way to the court located in Nampally, accompanied by a large entourage of supporters.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Jagan received a rousing welcome from enthusiastic fans and party members. In anticipation of his appearance, heavy traffic restrictions were implemented in the vicinity of the Nampally court.

Jagan is set to be questioned as part of the investigation related to a total of 11 charge sheets. His supporters celebrated the moment with loud cheers and rallies, highlighting the strong backing he continues to enjoy within the party.