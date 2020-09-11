YS Jagan asserts quality power would be supplied through electricity meters

YS Jagan made it clear that farmers would not have any problem with the electricity bills. He said that there would be no problem for the farmers for the next 30 years and that the burden on the feeders would be very much known through the meters. The government itself deposits money directly into farmers' accounts. Janata Bazaars, on the other hand, have directed the authorities to prepare a plan on scheduling and secondary processing. Not only that, YS Jagan spoke on the concept of infrastructure at Rythu Bharosa Schemes(RBKs) at a review meeting held at the CM camp office on Thursday.

On the occasion, CM Jagan said that 13 types of facilities would be made available next to RBKs at a cost of about Rs 6,000 crore including Aqua and livestock facilities in some villages, including warehouses, platform for drying crop products, cold storage, supply of rental machines, collection centers, bulk milk cooling units, basic food processing centers.

Jagan directed the authorities to focus on the e-marketing platform. Farmers will not benefit as much as the increase in milk price. We have an agreement with Amul to do a lot in addition to that. MVS Nagireddy, Vice President, Department of Agriculture, brought to the notice of CM YS Jagan that the previous government had tampered with landmines in several places in 2016 under the name of Webland. However, responding to the issue, Jagan suggested that the response should be included in the review agenda of Spandana progran for next week.