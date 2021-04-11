YS Jagan cancels Tirupati tour amid spike in coronavirus cases

Amaravati: In wake of the spike in Covid cases, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his Tirupati bypoll campaign scheduled for April 14. In a letter addressing the voters of Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said he has cancelled the tour as the Covid cases have been on the rise. The cases have been increasing rapidly and according to the recent health bulletin, the State reported 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours with positivity rate of 8.67 percent which is higher than national rate, which is 5.87 percent.

Tirupati Parliament constituency, spread across Chittoor and Nellore districts, recorded a big spike in the past few days. Of the 2,765 positive cases, 496 cases were registered in Chittoor and 292 cases in Nellore districts. Out of 11 people deceased due to Covid, four are form Chittor and Nellore districts, he said in the letter.

"As the public meeting will attract huge crowds, keeping in view the health and well being of the people and the danger of increasing cases, as a responsible Chief Minister and leader, the scheduled April 14 meeting stands cancelled," the Chief Minister said and appealed to the voters to give a mandate with increased margin and return Party candidate Dr Gurumoorthy victorious.

The Chief Minister said that he had earlier written letters to each and every family in the constituency explaining how they were benefitted by the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and urged them to vote for fan symbol and elect Party candidate with a higher majority than the earlier margin.