YS Jagan congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian women's boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She praised the way she fought to win a medal at the first Olympics in which she participated. He wishes that she would perform well in future endeavors and stand as an inspiration to young athletes and youth.



"Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohai for winning the third medal for India at Tokyo Olympics. She fought the best in her category and won a medal in her debut Olympics . May you keep shining and inspire many young girls through your career ahead," CM Jagan tweeted on Wednesday to this extent.

It is learnt that in the semi-finals held on Wednesday, she lost to Bussenaz Turkish boxer. However, she clinched the bronze medal with a victory over Chinchen in the recent quarterfinals. Lovelina thus became the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. Earlier, Vijender Singh and Mary Kom had achieved this feat. Congratulations are pouring in for her on social media platform in this order.

YS Jagan earlier congratulated PV Sindhu for winning bronze in the badminton at Tokyo Olympics. He directed the officials to extend cash reward to ace shuttler PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy. Before leaving for the big-ticket event PV Sindhu had met the Chief Minister and the Government has sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.