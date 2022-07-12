YS Jagan declares YSRCP support to Draupadi Murmu, says social justice be prevailed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opined that there is a need to elect Draupadi Murmu as the President as part of social justice. Draupadi Murmu held a meeting with YSRCP MLAs and MPs at Mangalagiri CK Convention Centre on Tuesday.

YSRCP declared full support for Draupadi Murmu. CM Jagan asked all 151 MLAs, 22 MPs and nine Rajya Sabha members to support and vote for Draupadi Murmu on behalf of YSR Congress Party. "For the first time a tribal woman got a chance to be a presidential candidate. From the beginning, the YSRCP government has been maintaining social justice,"said YS Jagan asking the party representatives to strengthen the party's decision with cordiality.

Moreover, the members were advised that not a single vote should be wasted and that mock polling would also be conducted on July 18 and they should go to vote only after participating in the mock polling. CM Jagan made it clear that Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy will take responsibility on behalf of the MPs, as well as whips and ministers also need to take responsibility. Later, CM Jagan introduced YSRCP representatives to Murmu.