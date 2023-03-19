YS Jagan directs officials to access the crop damage occurred due to rains

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued important instructions to the officials on untimely rains. He suggested to start the enumeration of crop damage due to rains and sought reports in this regard within a week. Based on the reports, CM Jagan made it clear to the officials that appropriate steps should be taken to help the farmers.



Meanwhile, heavy rains are falling across the state due to the effect of surface circulation and trough. Thunderstorms and hailstorms are raging in many places. The Meteorological Department said that the rains have been witnessed due to the influence of surface circulation and surface circulation in Bay of Bengal.



Meteorological department officials said that light to moderate rains will occur in the state on Sunday and Monday and moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers are likely to occur in many parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts on Sunday and light to moderate rains on Monday.