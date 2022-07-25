YS Jagan directs officials to ensure transparency in collecting taxes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the departments that collect revenue for the state. A review was conducted with the officials of Excise, Revenue, Municipal Administration, Underground Mines, Forest, and Environment Department. The officials provided the details to the CM. The CM reviewed the implementation of various decisions aimed at transparency in tax collection and quality services in the tax department. The officials explained that more steps are being taken to strengthen the data analytics center in thetax department.



CM directed to increase transparency, accountability, and efficiency to avoid legal disputes and take appropriate measures to prevent revenue stagnation. YS Jagan asked the officials to take steps to resolve the complaints and objections of the taxpayers from time to time and ensure that the revenue is collected regularly and formulate good policies without false bills and scope for tax evasion



The chief minister also reviewed the Excise Department and gave directions to the authorities. He asked to prevent illegal liquor manufacturing and transportation and opined that women police should play a vital role in preventing illegal liquor in belt shops and villages. The CM advised the officials to take strong measures to prevent corruption in sub-registrar offices and to ensure CC cameras have been installed in the offices of the sub-registrar. CM said that corruption can be eradicated only through strong measures and taking complaints through the toll-free number 14400.



Deputy Chief Minister (Excise Department) K Narayana Swamy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Sameer Sharma, Forest Environment Special CS Nirab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue (Excise, Registration and Stamps) Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Chief Commissioner Land Administration G Sai Prasada Rao, Transport Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Home Principal Secretary AP Harish Genco MD B Sridhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and other senior officials participated.