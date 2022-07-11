YS Jagan directs officials to resolve the municipal workers issues

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned officials to focus on resources for housing constructions, which the government considers prestigious, and not to compromise on quality. CM Jagan held a review meeting on the housing department in AP today (Monday) at Tadepalli camp office.

On this occasion, CM YS Jagan responded to the problems of municipal workers in AP. He directed the officials to resolve their problems immediately. CM Jagan said that a high power committee is being formed to solve the problems of municipal workers. It has been clarified that a High Power Committee headed by CS Sameer Sharma comprising ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and Buggana Rajendranath has been appointed to solve the problem.

It is known that the sanitation workers hit the road to fulfil their demands. Around 35,000 workers took an indefinite strike. They protested in front of the municipal offices to fulfill the promises made by Chief Minister Jagan during Padayatra. Sanitation workers staged a protest in front of Tirupati Municipal Corporation office. They protested by boycotting their duties to solve their problems. With this protest, garbage has accumulated everywhere in Tirupati.