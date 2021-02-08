YS Jagan directs officials to speed up pending project works in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the unfinished structures expeditiously in the state. The CM held a review meeting on projects under Visakhapatnam and AMRDA. Officials briefed CM Jagan on the proposal to widen the embankment road to 4 lines.

They said that the road would be crucial for the development of the Amaravati region and the adjoining roads would also be developed. The construction is estimated to cost around Rs. 150 crore. In this backdrop, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete this as soon as possible. On the other hand, the Chief Minister has directed that the Happynest project be completed expeditiously.

The chief minister had also addressed over the project proposals on 13.59 acres off the coast of Visakhapatnam were discussed. In the past, the same land was leased to the Lulu Group on a 33-year lease by the previous government. The CM reviewed several proposals to generate more revenue for the government and make Visakhapatnam the capital. The NBCC has said that the construction of the APIIC Commercial Plaza and Residential Complex will generate at least Rs 1,450 crore in net revenue for the government.