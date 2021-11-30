YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount, says poverty should not be barrier for education

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paying full fee reimbursement to the students as per the promise given without any hassle to the students' studies. As part of this, Rs 686 crore was deposited in the accounts of 11.03 lakh students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena in the third tranche of this year on Tuesday virtually at the CM's camp office.



Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said the government is embarking on a good program and providing full fee reimbursement to 11.03 lakh students. He said the first installment was deposited on April 19, 2021, followed by the second tranche on July 29 directly in the mothers' accounts. The chief minister said that poverty should not be a barrier to education and opined that government will offer fee reimbursement for everyone in the family.

He said the fees deposited in the bank accounts must be paid to the colleges failing which the government had to pay directly to the colleges. "The number of students enrolling in colleges for higher education has increased, "said CM Jagan.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan has so far paid a total of Rs 6,259 crore in fees, including Rs 1,778 crore owed by the previous Chandrababu government when he took over as chief minister. It is a known fact that any quarterly fee is paid as soon as that quarter is over. Jagan has been giving the highest priority to the education sector. As part of this, Rs 34,753.17 crore was spent on 1,97,38,694 students under various education schemes.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that revolutionary reforms have been initiated in the field of education. He said the government is implementing Jagananna Vidya Deevena even under covid conditions.